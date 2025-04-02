PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Update

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PT United Tractors Tbk stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $37.54.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

