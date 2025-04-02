PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Update

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of PT United Tractors Tbk stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $37.54.
PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile
