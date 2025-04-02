Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NASDAQ:NUSB) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NASDAQ:NUSBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 11.5% increase from Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NUSB opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25.

The Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an ultra short-term portfolio of USD-denominated, income-producing fixed income securities primarily rated investment grade. The actively managed fund seeks to provide total return consistent with capital preservation.

