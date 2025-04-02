Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NASDAQ:NUSB) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NASDAQ:NUSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 11.5% increase from Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NUSB opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25.
About Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock and 1 Significant Risk
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Salesforce: The Most Resilient Software Stock for Downturns
- Trading Halts Explained
- SPY, QQQ: The S&P 500 Bounce: Relief Rally or Head Fake?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.