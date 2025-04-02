Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Up 2.5% – Time to Buy?

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.57 and last traded at $40.69. 281,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,979,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AR. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.24.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.80 and a beta of 3.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.