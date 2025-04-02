Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Trading Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.96 and last traded at $60.23. Approximately 19,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 337,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXM

Oxford Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $931.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.27.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 47.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,112.52. This represents a 42.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 20,620 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 73.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 25.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $16,489,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.