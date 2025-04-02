Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 269463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Canadian Gold Trading Up 3.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.66.

About Canadian Gold

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

