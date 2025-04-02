Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 201 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.65), with a volume of 883469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.71).
Midwich Group Stock Down 2.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 243.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 276.69. The company has a market cap of £206.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.66.
Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 26.24 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Midwich Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Midwich Group plc will post 36.9099991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Midwich Group Increases Dividend
About Midwich Group
Bringing people together.
Midwich Group specialises in technology solutions that bring people together, to make society more efficient, more impactful and more exciting. Operating in 22 countries, the Group helps people connect and communicate, whether in state-of-the-art meeting rooms or on a festival main stage, audiovisual technology is all around, helping the world connect, communicate and experience wow moments.
Taking technology further.
The Group’s services range from product distribution to complex system design, focused marketing campaigns to flexible financing solutions, and showcase events to seed funding for startups.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Midwich Group
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.