Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 201 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.65), with a volume of 883469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.71).

Midwich Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 243.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 276.69. The company has a market cap of £206.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Midwich Group alerts:

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 26.24 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Midwich Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Midwich Group plc will post 36.9099991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midwich Group Increases Dividend

About Midwich Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.59%.

(Get Free Report)

Bringing people together.

Midwich Group specialises in technology solutions that bring people together, to make society more efficient, more impactful and more exciting. Operating in 22 countries, the Group helps people connect and communicate, whether in state-of-the-art meeting rooms or on a festival main stage, audiovisual technology is all around, helping the world connect, communicate and experience wow moments.

Taking technology further.

The Group’s services range from product distribution to complex system design, focused marketing campaigns to flexible financing solutions, and showcase events to seed funding for startups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.