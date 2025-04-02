Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for TFI International (TSE:TFII) Stock Price

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$193.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.42% from the stock’s current price.

TFII has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$198.00 to C$223.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Desjardins upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$204.00 to C$236.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$193.14.

Shares of TSE TFII traded up C$3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$114.14. 141,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,646. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$150.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$180.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.98. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$106.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$220.93. The stock has a market cap of C$6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, insider TFI International Inc. bought 15,020 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$185.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,785,967.73. Also, Director John Pratt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$120.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,994.08. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,128 shares of company stock worth $3,798,476. Corporate insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

