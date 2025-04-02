Short Interest in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Declines By 15.4%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,200 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 761,400 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. 59,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 2.80.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $441.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lands’ End by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

