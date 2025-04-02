Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,436,300 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 1,689,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.1 days.
Entain Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of Entain stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $7.21. 1,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,759. Entain has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.
About Entain
