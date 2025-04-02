Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,436,300 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 1,689,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.1 days.

Entain Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Entain stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $7.21. 1,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,759. Entain has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.

Get Entain alerts:

About Entain

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.