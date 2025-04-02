National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Price

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 48.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$16.60 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.09.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LUN

Lundin Mining Trading Down 0.2 %

Lundin Mining Company Profile

LUN stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.79. 941,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,226. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$10.92 and a 52-week high of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.97.

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.