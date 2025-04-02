Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.50), with a volume of 148402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.50).
Tortilla Mexican Grill Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £15.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,811.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.04.
Tortilla Mexican Grill Company Profile
Tortilla is the largest and most successful fast-casual Mexican restaurant group in the UK, specialising in the sale of freshly made Californian-inspired Mexican cuisine. The Group has more than 80 eat in and takeaway locations across the UK and through nationwide partnerships with SSP Group plc, Compass UK & Ireland, Growth Kitchens & Karma Kitchens.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tortilla Mexican Grill
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.