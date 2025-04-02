Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.50), with a volume of 148402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.50).

Tortilla Mexican Grill Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £15.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,811.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.04.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Company Profile

Tortilla is the largest and most successful fast-casual Mexican restaurant group in the UK, specialising in the sale of freshly made Californian-inspired Mexican cuisine. The Group has more than 80 eat in and takeaway locations across the UK and through nationwide partnerships with SSP Group plc, Compass UK & Ireland, Growth Kitchens & Karma Kitchens.

Featured Articles

