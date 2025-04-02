Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 132406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Tudor Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$135.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.45.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

