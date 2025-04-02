Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,241,601 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 458% from the previous session’s volume of 401,783 shares.The stock last traded at $32.93 and had previously closed at $33.01.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.