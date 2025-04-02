iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 105,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the previous session’s volume of 29,035 shares.The stock last traded at $95.87 and had previously closed at $95.59.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $895.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

