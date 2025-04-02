Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 122940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Libero Copper & Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of C$11.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia.

