Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 322.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DSKIF remained flat at $24.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $26.65.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company engages in research and restoration of polluted soil; recycling of waste plasterboard; washing and treatment of tanks, general waste, and waste plastic; recycling of automotive and industrial batteries; refinement of lead; collection and recycling of waste paper; refining the lubricating oil, as well as selling the petrol products.

