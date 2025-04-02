Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Update

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,500 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 596,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,385.0 days.

Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance

FGETF stock remained flat at $9.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25.

Get Flight Centre Travel Group alerts:

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.