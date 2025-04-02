Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Update

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,500 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 596,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,385.0 days.
Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance
FGETF stock remained flat at $9.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25.
Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flight Centre Travel Group
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What is a Dividend King?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.