Short Interest in Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Rises By 20.5%

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,796,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 3,151,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Greentown China Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GTWCF remained flat at $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. Greentown China has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Greentown China to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Greentown China Company Profile

Greentown China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and related business in China. It operates through Property Development, Hotel Operations, Property Investment, Project Management, and Other segments. The company develops and sells residential properties.

