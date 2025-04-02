Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$30.50 and last traded at C$30.35, with a volume of 114798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.5 %

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Gold Royalties

In related news, Director Paul Douglas Martin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.67, for a total transaction of C$308,040.00. Also, Senior Officer Guy Desharnais sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$132,006.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,966 shares of company stock valued at $875,571. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

