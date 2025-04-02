Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) Stock Holdings Increased by Perritt Capital Management Inc

Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Data Storage were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Data Storage during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Data Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Data Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DTST opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Data Storage Co. has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 million, a P/E ratio of 183.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Data Storage ( NASDAQ:DTST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Data Storage had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million.

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

