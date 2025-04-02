Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $10.70. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 114,542 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DYN shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $36,242.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,263.65. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,237 shares of company stock valued at $77,760 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.