Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 142,110 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,110 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 3,443.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,321.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

SRRK stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

In related news, CEO Jay T. Backstrom sold 22,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $986,013.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,363 shares in the company, valued at $14,602,044.60. This represents a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jing L. Marantz sold 5,655 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,240. This trade represents a 7.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,772 shares of company stock valued at $11,245,798. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

