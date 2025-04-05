Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Position Decreased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,971 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $13,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $991,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.9% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 881,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,817,000 after purchasing an additional 92,015 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY opened at $51.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $60.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

