GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 3,000 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,843,867.95. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total value of $541,980.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $623,100.00.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $164.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.82. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

