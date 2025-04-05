Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Chairman Ali Mazanderani Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) Chairman Ali Mazanderani acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 525,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,570.40. The trade was a 3.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ali Mazanderani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 27th, Ali Mazanderani purchased 30,930 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $154,650.00.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Ali Mazanderani acquired 8,316 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,997.88.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

LSAK stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.82. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.41). Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. Research analysts predict that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,807,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after buying an additional 28,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

