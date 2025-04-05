Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,973 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Crown Castle by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,243,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,465,000 after acquiring an additional 282,821 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $3,083,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $620,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI opened at $100.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.24. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -69.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

