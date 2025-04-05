Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,778,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,396,000 after buying an additional 49,532 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 39,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

