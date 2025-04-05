Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Director Purchases $51,664.75 in Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 4,397 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,664.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,259,548 shares in the company, valued at $202,799,689. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 2nd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 74,360 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $881,166.00.
- On Wednesday, March 26th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 43,848 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $536,699.52.
- On Monday, March 24th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 22,689 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $296,772.12.
- On Friday, March 21st, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 31,033 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $396,601.74.
- On Wednesday, March 19th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 58,306 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $736,987.84.
- On Monday, March 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 56,277 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $688,267.71.
- On Thursday, March 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 468,356 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $5,845,082.88.
- On Tuesday, March 11th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 320,690 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $3,684,728.10.
- On Friday, January 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 19,748 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $273,904.76.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 39,029 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $546,796.29.
Zymeworks Price Performance
Zymeworks stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.18. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.
ZYME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
