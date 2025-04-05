Kate Dehoff Sells 9,720 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Kate Dehoff sold 9,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $58,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,196. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Kate Dehoff sold 1,121 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $7,387.39.

On Thursday, February 13th, Kate Dehoff sold 6,903 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $51,289.29.

On Monday, January 13th, Kate Dehoff sold 6,205 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $50,260.50.

NYSE JOBY opened at $5.36 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

JOBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

