Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) Director Purchases $112,244.88 in Stock

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) Director Alan Colowick purchased 16,104 shares of Alumis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $112,244.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,244.88. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alumis Stock Performance

Shares of ALMS stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24. Alumis Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $13.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alumis in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alumis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alumis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Alumis during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Alumis by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alumis by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alumis by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alumis by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter.

Alumis Company Profile

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

