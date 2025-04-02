Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,062,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,389,000 after acquiring an additional 56,561 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,883,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,023,000 after buying an additional 204,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,371,000 after buying an additional 367,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,845,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arvinas

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $523,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,353,065.60. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 8,658 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $74,372.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,023 shares in the company, valued at $945,097.57. The trade was a 7.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,230 shares of company stock valued at $769,402 in the last ninety days. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas Trading Up 0.1 %

ARVN stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $483.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a negative net margin of 75.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Arvinas from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Arvinas from $54.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Arvinas from $57.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

