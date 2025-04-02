Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,062,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,389,000 after acquiring an additional 56,561 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,883,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,023,000 after buying an additional 204,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,371,000 after buying an additional 367,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,845,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Arvinas
In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $523,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,353,065.60. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 8,658 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $74,372.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,023 shares in the company, valued at $945,097.57. The trade was a 7.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,230 shares of company stock valued at $769,402 in the last ninety days. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Arvinas Trading Up 0.1 %
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a negative net margin of 75.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Arvinas from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Arvinas from $54.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Arvinas from $57.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arvinas
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arvinas
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.