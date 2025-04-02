Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stake Boosted by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,670 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth $167,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Shares of GGAL opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $74.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

