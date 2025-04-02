Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 758,705 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758,705 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,635,000 after purchasing an additional 146,761 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,505,000 after buying an additional 2,590,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $433,374,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,719,000 after acquiring an additional 84,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Airbnb by 91.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,324,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.87. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Argus raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.87, for a total value of $2,637,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,450,544.18. The trade was a 9.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $27,724,193.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,509,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,634,473.90. The trade was a 7.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,270,894 shares of company stock valued at $317,578,168. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

