Elisa Oyj (ELMUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.6397 per share on Monday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a 2.1% increase from Elisa Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.63.
Elisa Oyj Price Performance
ELMUY stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50. Elisa Oyj has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $25.19.
Elisa Oyj Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elisa Oyj
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Top 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying Now
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Boeing Stock Upgraded After Beating Lockheed for Jet Deal
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock and 1 Significant Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.