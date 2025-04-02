Elisa Oyj (ELMUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.6397 per share on Monday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a 2.1% increase from Elisa Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.63.

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

ELMUY stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50. Elisa Oyj has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers data communication services, including fixed and mobile network subscriptions, supplementary digital services, cable-tv subscriptions, and entertainment services, as well as eBook services.

