iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 1.3% increase from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

