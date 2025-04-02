OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $3.37 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $287.57 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $208.36 and a fifty-two week high of $289.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.11 and its 200 day moving average is $253.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

