StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,916 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie decreased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

