Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $160,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 319.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,332,431,000 after acquiring an additional 884,580 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 63.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.7 %

VMC stock opened at $237.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.42 and a 200-day moving average of $260.78. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $215.08 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.