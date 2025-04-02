StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,226,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.67.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $133.65 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $116.84 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.30.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.30%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.