Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 3,197 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IEF opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average is $94.34. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

