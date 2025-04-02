HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,170 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 746.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $81,783,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 979.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $306.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 3.36. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total transaction of $158,378.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,952.35. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total value of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,423. The trade was a 75.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares worth $7,671,926. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

