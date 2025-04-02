Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Purchased by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for 3.5% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $14,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,595,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $100.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.38. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $112.90.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.4635 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.



The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

