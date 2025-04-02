Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Down 15.6% in March

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.56. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Auburn National Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

