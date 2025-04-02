Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,800,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 351,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,424,000 after purchasing an additional 31,914 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.79.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $230.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.88 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.68.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

