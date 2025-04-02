BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.080-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $504.0 million-$534.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $548.4 million. BlackBerry also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to -0.010-0.000 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.91.
In related news, CAO Jay P. Chai sold 24,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $102,340.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 155,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $573,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,831.36. This represents a 28.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,221 shares of company stock worth $925,655. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
