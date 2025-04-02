Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 2,144 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 926 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Seagate Technology by 108.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of STX opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average is $98.05. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $82.31 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

