Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.31. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 142,811 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $114.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.