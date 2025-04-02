Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 915.05 ($11.88) and traded as low as GBX 900 ($11.69). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 907 ($11.78), with a volume of 13,379 shares traded.
Caledonia Mining Stock Down 8.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 833.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 915.20. The company has a market cap of £213.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.
Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.94%.
About Caledonia Mining
Caledonia Mining (NYSE:CMCL, AIM:CMCL) is a profitable cash generative gold producer with a strong growth profile, Caledonia’s primary asset is the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe. By 2022 the Company plans to increase its annual production by 37%, up to 80,000 ounces.
The Company is listed in New York and London with a current Market Capitalisation of U$174m.
