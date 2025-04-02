BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in March

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance
MVF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.08. 102,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,692. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $7.64.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
