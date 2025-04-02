BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in March

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

MVF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.08. 102,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,692. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $7.64.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVF. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 149,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.