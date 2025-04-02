Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,685.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4,772.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,750.56.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $9.60 dividend. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.19%.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5,400.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,370.43.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

